Alcyon Infinity update for 13 December 2022

Content and QoL - Update 0.7

Update 0.7 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Drone Swarm Round
  • Reworked Enemies
  • Reworked Keyboard Ship Control
  • COOP Score now divided by player count before save

Leaderboards will be reset today to account for the last change

