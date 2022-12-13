Update 0.0.48 ✨

Finally! 0.0.48 has arrived!
Huge new features are incoming with it, such as a brand new main screen, friends requests and cool multiplayer games!
### 0.0.48 (December 7, 2022)
- New main screen (this is just the beginning, general onboarding experience is about to change a lot!)
- Fixed a lot of memory leaks, crashes and other bugs 🛠️
Players
- New featured games, if you're into FPS, you should try "Quakzh"! 🔫
- You can now share game links (tell your friends to open them in Chrome, Firefox or Edge) 🌐
- You can now search and add friends, you won't be able to do anything with those connections just yet, social features are coming soon! ✌️
Item Editor
- We had to remove a few features (mirror, import, export, mode to place items on avatar). It's all coming back through quick patch updates over the coming days.⚠️
- "Select" mode enabling items made out of multiple shapes will also be unlocked through one of these patch updates. This big feature is the reason why we had to rework a lot of things, down to our file format.
Coders
- New Text API to create texts in both World & Screen spaces 📚
- Script modules are becoming a thing. You still can't submit your own, but we'll document the ones shipped with the application (multi, plane, particles, polygonbuilder, etc.). You can already prepare your modules following the same model.
