0.9.4.0 - New Offices Update

This update will update the offices system by adding new locations and ability to move between them.
Also included is option to change wall and floor materials in your rooms. This is purely cosmetic and has no mechanical effects. Also some new furniture is added. UI has also been updated
New UI with new location of garage
New starting location of basement
Strip mall
Bigger fancier office building
New furniture
Changes
- New Main Menu
- Option to change floor and wall materials
- Option to move to a new location
- New starting locations: Garage and Basement
- Bottom menu has been redone
- Strip Mall location
- Fancy Office location
- UI changes
- New furniture: Arcade machine, side table and rare comic display
- When workers have no tasks they now stay around where they last worked instead of heading out to hallways on a mysterious quest
Fixes
- Fixed character creation bug that allowed infinite stats
- Fixed crash related to opening printing window under some conditions
- Small bookshelf was not displaying price
- Coffee breaks used to happen underground. No more mole people
- Armchairs and couches have sitting animations for breaks now. They aren't great but they are there
Changed files in this update