0.9.4.0 - New Offices Update

This update will update the offices system by adding new locations and ability to move between them.

Also included is option to change wall and floor materials in your rooms. This is purely cosmetic and has no mechanical effects. Also some new furniture is added. UI has also been updated



New UI with new location of garage



New starting location of basement



Strip mall



Bigger fancier office building







New furniture

Changes

New Main Menu

Option to change floor and wall materials

Option to move to a new location

New starting locations: Garage and Basement

Bottom menu has been redone

Strip Mall location

Fancy Office location

UI changes

New furniture: Arcade machine, side table and rare comic display

When workers have no tasks they now stay around where they last worked instead of heading out to hallways on a mysterious quest

Fixes