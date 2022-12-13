-
Build options are now spread out over multiple buildings
-
new buildings added (Miner Building, Combat Building)
-
Different Buildings unlock different build options.
-
Visual : Gun/AntiProjectile Turrets now have details, similar to the buildings
Unoffensible Playtest update for 13 December 2022
Building building (version 0.0.43)
Changed files in this update