Unoffensible Playtest update for 13 December 2022

Building building (version 0.0.43)

  • Build options are now spread out over multiple buildings

  • new buildings added (Miner Building, Combat Building)

  • Different Buildings unlock different build options.

  • Visual : Gun/AntiProjectile Turrets now have details, similar to the buildings

