Boneraiser Minions update for 13 December 2022

Patch v18.1

Patch v18.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

// Imp Contraptineer

  • Added a new meta called Gemenous Scrap which gives Scrap when collecting Gem Pickups.
  • Increased the amount of Scrap he gets in the Necrotic Skirmishes game mode.
  • Tweaked the Contraptor Maximus meta description so it's clear the bonus only applies during play.
  • Bug: Your minions could get trapped inside of a newly placed contraption.
  • Bug: Deconstructing some contraptions could leave remnants behind (eg pumpkins/pots could respawn, Totem/Tree decorations could remain).

//misc bug fixes

  • The Imp Escapade achievement was only triggering when you picked up a bone.
  • Creative Mode: Giving yourself every relic would cause a crash.
  • Creative Mode: Returning to the hub would trigger some items (eg after dying Penitence Pins trigger again).
  • Creative Mode: Adding a Destineous minion would cause a crash.
  • Psycho Possessed: If you were possesed by an Imp Contraptineer then the contraption finger would remain after you were unpossesed.
  • Untended Townisle: The High Wizard and Elven Wayfinder bosses would get stuck when spawning.

