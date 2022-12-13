Patch v18.1

// Imp Contraptineer
- Added a new meta called Gemenous Scrap which gives Scrap when collecting Gem Pickups.
- Increased the amount of Scrap he gets in the Necrotic Skirmishes game mode.
- Tweaked the Contraptor Maximus meta description so it's clear the bonus only applies during play.
- Bug: Your minions could get trapped inside of a newly placed contraption.
- Bug: Deconstructing some contraptions could leave remnants behind (eg pumpkins/pots could respawn, Totem/Tree decorations could remain).
//misc bug fixes
- The Imp Escapade achievement was only triggering when you picked up a bone.
- Creative Mode: Giving yourself every relic would cause a crash.
- Creative Mode: Returning to the hub would trigger some items (eg after dying Penitence Pins trigger again).
- Creative Mode: Adding a Destineous minion would cause a crash.
- Psycho Possessed: If you were possesed by an Imp Contraptineer then the contraption finger would remain after you were unpossesed.
- Untended Townisle: The High Wizard and Elven Wayfinder bosses would get stuck when spawning.
