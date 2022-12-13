 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 13 December 2022

1.0.0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 10136644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

Made following commands not to override the ship's current auto-logic:
Local jump.
Hyper jump.
Manual construction order.

Made ships to auto-reconstruct to last state if damaged and jumped to a safe sector.

