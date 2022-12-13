 Skip to content

Spiritfall Beta update for 13 December 2022

Version 0.3.11 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Version 0.3.11
Balance / Gameplay Changes:

  • Spirit Blessings
  • Camping: More favorable effective range, bonus damage slightly increased
  • Scorching Launcher: Now applies 2 stacks of Burn instead of 1 (similarly to Rending Launcher)
  • Astral Cord Bow
  • Neutral and Neutral-Air: reduced end lag
  • Down-Attack: Slightly increased active hitbox duration, slightly increased End Lag.
  • Side-Air: Fixed an issue that made enemies bounce without forward momentum from the second hit in the attack.
  • Up-Air: Increased end lag (no longer spammable without consuming dashes or air-jumps), reduced mobility during the active duration, added sweet spot
  • Sisterhood Gauntlets
  • Launcher: Increased forward momentum when aiming to the side, increased upward momentum when aiming up while grounded. Side-Air variant of the launcher will keep you in the air slightly before you start to drop.
  • Down-Air: Slightly increased end lag when landing during the attack, increased knockback scaling on final hit.

Bug Fixes / Other Changes:

  • Flaming leap Assist isn’t canceled out of its active state when landing anymore (this was unintended)
  • Fixed a bug that could cause routes to generate dead ends.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented scrolling the Ordinances menu properly with a Controller
  • Fixed a crash that could happen when executing an attack just as a weapon is unequipped
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Camping spirit blessing to calculate the bonus damage incorrectly with projectiles.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the third reward inside a Hidden Rift to not register if the enemy is defeated during the timer’s overtime (timer already hit 0 but enemy is still airborne)
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Roninshroom Codex entry to be displayed incorrectly
  • Fixed a visual bug with Poised attacks that caused random arrows to appear with the poised outline during certain attacks

