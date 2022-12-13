 Skip to content

Star Dynasties update for 13 December 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.4.0

Last edited by Wendy

General

  • You can now rename characters, star systems, houses, factions, and leagues in the dev console
  • Added VSynch option
  • Replaced hair color palette with more realistic choices
  • Random portrait generator avoids genetically unlikely skin / hair combinations
  • The game now better highlights when you cannot ask any more rulers to join your attack because you ran out of AP
  • Added "Remove Trait" effect in Creator
  • Minor tweaks to text, story events

Fixes

  • Flags that provide an effectiveness bonus to a character now work correctly
  • Inheriting another house no longer reduces your maximum house size
  • Fixed bug where you couldn't add your home system's forces to an attack when you ran out of AP, despite that action being free
  • Characters will no longer end affairs irrationally
  • Fixed issue where a duke would refuse a system if its baron didn't like them
  • Fixed soft-lock when you attempt to train a character who cannot be trained further
  • A Rebuild Colony assignment is now stopped if another faction rebuilds the colony first
  • Fixed issues with some expeditions when your house is inherited by another ruler
  • The upstart duke starting option now works correctly
  • It is no longer possible to start the game as an upstart duke unless you select it as a game customization option
  • Fixed bug where enough damage reduction effects would heal the defender
  • Fixed rare crash issue when AI ruler inherits a faction
  • Fixed errors in shown reasoning when a ruler refuses an offer that would have made them indebted to you
  • Fixed bug where random character generation in family designer was always using the default hair color
  • Fixed story event with exploding viridium mine so that it does not repeatedly explode
  • Fixed story event where your children ask you to pick a favourite, so that it no longer triggers for dead children
  • Fixed "submerged library" expedition so that your companion cannot be a child, ill, or under arrest

