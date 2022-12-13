Update Notes for v1.0.4.0

General
- You can now rename characters, star systems, houses, factions, and leagues in the dev console
- Added VSynch option
- Replaced hair color palette with more realistic choices
- Random portrait generator avoids genetically unlikely skin / hair combinations
- The game now better highlights when you cannot ask any more rulers to join your attack because you ran out of AP
- Added "Remove Trait" effect in Creator
- Minor tweaks to text, story events
Fixes
- Flags that provide an effectiveness bonus to a character now work correctly
- Inheriting another house no longer reduces your maximum house size
- Fixed bug where you couldn't add your home system's forces to an attack when you ran out of AP, despite that action being free
- Characters will no longer end affairs irrationally
- Fixed issue where a duke would refuse a system if its baron didn't like them
- Fixed soft-lock when you attempt to train a character who cannot be trained further
- A Rebuild Colony assignment is now stopped if another faction rebuilds the colony first
- Fixed issues with some expeditions when your house is inherited by another ruler
- The upstart duke starting option now works correctly
- It is no longer possible to start the game as an upstart duke unless you select it as a game customization option
- Fixed bug where enough damage reduction effects would heal the defender
- Fixed rare crash issue when AI ruler inherits a faction
- Fixed errors in shown reasoning when a ruler refuses an offer that would have made them indebted to you
- Fixed bug where random character generation in family designer was always using the default hair color
- Fixed story event with exploding viridium mine so that it does not repeatedly explode
- Fixed story event where your children ask you to pick a favourite, so that it no longer triggers for dead children
- Fixed "submerged library" expedition so that your companion cannot be a child, ill, or under arrest
