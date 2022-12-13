The release is here!

All gnome lovers beware! Find the Gnome 2, the game inspired on the works of the great Dutch writer Rien Poortvliet, has gone live on the 13th of December 2022.

If you love a funny game with a bit of humor, don’t look further. Try Find the Gnome 2! It’s a simple game, you only have to find that gnome…

But these gnomes are a bit crazy. Not the lovely nurturing and caring gnomes. No, something very bad has happened and now all gnomes run amok!

Its up to you to find these gnomes, bring them back, and make them whole again.

Look around in stylized hand modelled 3D diorama’s, interact with scenery and chase gnomes.

In your journey you will be joined by Tjibbe, Bertus and Floris. These cartoon characters will come to live in beautifully hand drawn cartoons. Or get a peek into the daily lives of the other gnomes as a reward to finding hidden items in levels.

The 2.1 game version contains the following features: