Share · View all patches · Build 10136250 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 10:39:19 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Warriors!

This is Paragon: The Overprime.

Participate in these winter holiday events to enjoy Paragon: The Overprime even more!

Please read below for details!

<Winter Holiday Events>

◎ Event 1. Log In to Receive 7 Heroes!

1. Event Details

All Warriors will receive the following 7 heroes!



1) Warrior

“Feng Mao”, the Noble Balancer

2) Tank

“Sevarog”, the Empty Darkness

3) Assassin

“Shinbi”, the Heavenly Agent

4) Caster

“Belica”, the Falcon of Shakkad

“The Fey”, the Guardian of the Fountain

“Howitzer”, the Veteran Pilot

5) Ranger

“Sparrow”, the Moonlit Hunter

“Murdock”, the Outlaw of the Battlefield

“Revenant”, the Swirling Shadow

“Wraith”, the High-Tech Scout

6) Support

“Steel”, the Guardian of the Titans

2. Reward Distribution Schedule

After December 14 maintenance

Existing users - will be sent to the Post Box

Reward Claiming Period: After December 14, 2022 maintenance - January 19, 2023 14:00

Those users who already own the hero/heroes will have the currency that was used to purchase the heroes returned to them sequentially New users - will be automatically activated/sent at first login

◎ Event 2. Share Your Winter Holiday Moments!

1) Event Period

December 13, 2022 - December 31, 2022 14:00

2) Event Details

Share Paragon: The Overprime’s official Youtube “Holiday” video to other social media platforms with hashtags. Share the social media link on the Discord channel.

Winners will be drawn to receive rewards!

3) How to Participate

Step 1. Check out the Holiday video uploaded to Paragon: The Overprime’s official Youtube

Step 2. Share the video to other social media platforms with the following hashtags.

Hashtags: #holidayinparagon, #souleve, #paragonholiday, #PARAGON

Step 3. Share the social media platform link, your in-game nickname, and Account PID on the Discord channel [holiday-in-paragon].

*How to find your PID: In-game cog icon located on the top right → Account → copy the Account Code [PID]

4) Event Reward

Reward: 5,000 Renar

Target: 50 randomly selected participants

5) Event Reward Distribution Date

Receive through the Post Box during January

*Notes

The reward can only be received once.

The uploaded video must be made public to be eligible for the event.

Posting a link to a video with unrelated content may result in the deletion of the link.

Using someone else's video may result in disqualification.

Players who participate with an incorrect social media link will not be eligible for rewards.

Players who participate with an incorrect nickname/PID may result in disqualification.

Show your passion that is hot enough to melt the snow on the snow-covered Planet Prime!

Thank you.