Hard mode update
Added Optional hard start
You start in house in woods
big garage is buyable
Starting funds 2500
Also added option to disable taxi
My Garage update for 15 December 2022
UPDATE 15/12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hard mode update
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
My Garage Content Depot 1578391
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update