Patch Notes[12.13.2022]

Bug Fix:
- Fixed incorrect display of number of soldiers that are used for dispatch and rescue
- Fixed an issue where in winter you could see the annual curve for the whole year
- Fixed an issue where advisers would demand a wage increase beyond their maximum allowed salary limits. After the update, if a player has more than 158 years of experience in Hongye freeplay part, salary should drop to a reasonable level automatically, without changing advisers' satisfaction.
Optimizations:
- Correct prompt will be displayed when trying to build on a land that is not yet owned while playing in Serene mode.
- Barbecue Stalls drawing is replaced with Census Register drawing when a player buys Season Vale in Serene mode. Players who previously purchased Season Vale retroactively acquire this building drawing when they enter the game.
- From now on, players cannot place Adviser's Residence on unowned lands.
- When road construction is interrupted by prompts, players can continue from where they left off after dealing with the prompts.
- If multiple friendly barracks are connected to multiple enemy barracks, attacks will be scattered and carried out in multiple barracks rather than focusing on a single one.
