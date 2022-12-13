 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ballads of Hongye update for 13 December 2022

Patch Notes[12.13.2022]

Share · View all patches · Build 10135976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix:

  1. Fixed incorrect display of number of soldiers that are used for dispatch and rescue
  2. Fixed an issue where in winter you could see the annual curve for the whole year
  3. Fixed an issue where advisers would demand a wage increase beyond their maximum allowed salary limits. After the update, if a player has more than 158 years of experience in Hongye freeplay part, salary should drop to a reasonable level automatically, without changing advisers' satisfaction.

Optimizations:

  1. Correct prompt will be displayed when trying to build on a land that is not yet owned while playing in Serene mode.
  2. Barbecue Stalls drawing is replaced with Census Register drawing when a player buys Season Vale in Serene mode. Players who previously purchased Season Vale retroactively acquire this building drawing when they enter the game.
  3. From now on, players cannot place Adviser's Residence on unowned lands.
  4. When road construction is interrupted by prompts, players can continue from where they left off after dealing with the prompts.
  5. If multiple friendly barracks are connected to multiple enemy barracks, attacks will be scattered and carried out in multiple barracks rather than focusing on a single one.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1723561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link