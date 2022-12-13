- The game now supports the German language! This was possible thanks to the hard work by Alexander Leiner & Simon Dehne from PrismaLoc
- Fixed the mouse being able to leave the main screen when aiming a star
- Fixed the final boss's health bar extending out of the screen when the main screen's aspect ratio is less than 16:9
Outcore update for 13 December 2022
German localization
