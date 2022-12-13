 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outcore update for 13 December 2022

German localization

Share · View all patches · Build 10135973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The game now supports the German language! This was possible thanks to the hard work by Alexander Leiner & Simon Dehne from PrismaLoc
  • Fixed the mouse being able to leave the main screen when aiming a star
  • Fixed the final boss's health bar extending out of the screen when the main screen's aspect ratio is less than 16:9

Changed files in this update

Depot 1275671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link