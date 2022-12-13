Fixed switching between Christmas mode and Normal mode.
Thanks for the reports!
Merry Christmas <3
WW2: Bunker Simulator update for 13 December 2022
Christmas Quick-fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed switching between Christmas mode and Normal mode.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
WW2: Bunker Simulator - magazyn zawartości Depot 1155872
- Loading history…
WW2: Bunker Simulator - Ger Depot 1155873
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update