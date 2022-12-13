1.7.3 - The Daily Wheel

Hello all,

For this update, I've:

Added daily wheel! You can spin this once per day, win coins, fish and scenery! But be careful... the Bubble King can also eliminate one of your fish, if you land on the Death space!

Added Arowana available on the daily wheel

Added a much needed "Sell all fish" button (Located in Settings), you'll simply get 10 coins per fish now. But this provides a clean start, and easy way to clean out fish. A method which let's you select and sell specific fish will be provided in the future but this feature needs time and love before it'll be released.

Removed extra files from the installation, simplifying the game structure for future updates

Added more instructions to the pond for users struggling to catch fish