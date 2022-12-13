Hotfix v1.0.1.003

New:
- The safehouse is feeling a little more festive for the holiday season.
- Added a new option in Experimental > Enabled Canted Display, that fixes an issue on Pimax & other canted display headsets.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue during the swing turning tutorial, players should no longer find themselves being guided into a wall.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent the UI being interactable when the game window was not in focus.
- Fixed an issue that was causing tutorial videos to flash white before playing.
- Several localization fixes and improvements.
