Resist update for 13 December 2022

Hotfix v1.0.1.003

New:

  • The safehouse is feeling a little more festive for the holiday season.
  • Added a new option in Experimental > Enabled Canted Display, that fixes an issue on Pimax & other canted display headsets.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue during the swing turning tutorial, players should no longer find themselves being guided into a wall.
  • Fixed an issue that would prevent the UI being interactable when the game window was not in focus.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing tutorial videos to flash white before playing.
  • Several localization fixes and improvements.

