Patch Notes v0.05r15 Early Access

Features:
- Fantasy Draft: It now works! Draft an entire fantasy team along with the rest of the league and play that team in your season.
- Play Creator: Create your own play from existing Formation and Assignments.
- Playbook Customization: Copy the default playbook. Add new plays that you design. Remove plays.
Improvements:
- Improved physics & gameplay with Sim New 3. All hail Sim New 3. Better everything including overall gameplay. Please switch to this physics if you haven’t already.
Changed files in this update