Football Simulator update for 13 December 2022

Patch Notes v0.05r15 Early Access

13 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Fantasy Draft: It now works! Draft an entire fantasy team along with the rest of the league and play that team in your season.
  • Play Creator: Create your own play from existing Formation and Assignments.
  • Playbook Customization: Copy the default playbook. Add new plays that you design. Remove plays.

Improvements:

  • Improved physics & gameplay with Sim New 3. All hail Sim New 3. Better everything including overall gameplay. Please switch to this physics if you haven’t already.

