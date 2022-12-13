 Skip to content

In Nightmare update for 13 December 2022

Version update: abnormal guide footprints have been repaired

Build 10135103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Corrected bugs in some scene areas in Chapter 6
  2. Corrected the bug of abnormal guide footprints in Chapter 4
  3. Optimized some scene art resource exceptions
  4. Optimized some abnormal sound effects
  5. Optimized the match between the sound effect of the ending theme song and the picture performance

