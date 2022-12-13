- Corrected bugs in some scene areas in Chapter 6
- Corrected the bug of abnormal guide footprints in Chapter 4
- Optimized some scene art resource exceptions
- Optimized some abnormal sound effects
- Optimized the match between the sound effect of the ending theme song and the picture performance
In Nightmare update for 13 December 2022
Version update: abnormal guide footprints have been repaired
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update