Patch Note Ver.1.2.0 is to fix the following bugs
[Bug fixes]
- Fixed a few minor bugs
[b][Others]/b]
- Arrangements for the next event
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch Note Ver.1.2.0 is to fix the following bugs
[Bug fixes]
[b][Others]/b]
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update