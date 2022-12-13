 Skip to content

Project Apocalypse update for 13 December 2022

Patch 0.9.9b - bugfixes

Patch 0.9.9b - Build 10134737

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there! Moving forward with the patches. Fixing the bugs.

Changelog:

  • Fixed incorrect damage indication for buildings after repair
  • Fixed invisible job markers for resource gathering
  • Increased survivor's speed while hauling a lot of resources
  • Improved collision detection for Abandoned Buildings
  • Decreased ammo cost for traders
  • Decreased the number of available items for the first trader
  • Now you will receive your resources back when you cancel a production
  • Increased the overall amount of infected during the attacks
  • Increased "Cancel production" button size
  • Improved night lighting
  • Added ambient sound

