Patch 0.9.9b - bugfixes

Hi there! Moving forward with the patches. Fixing the bugs.
Changelog:
- Fixed incorrect damage indication for buildings after repair
- Fixed invisible job markers for resource gathering
- Increased survivor's speed while hauling a lot of resources
- Improved collision detection for Abandoned Buildings
- Decreased ammo cost for traders
- Decreased the number of available items for the first trader
- Now you will receive your resources back when you cancel a production
- Increased the overall amount of infected during the attacks
- Increased "Cancel production" button size
- Improved night lighting
- Added ambient sound
Changed files in this update