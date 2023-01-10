ENCHANT YOUR OPPONENTS IN THE SPELLBOUND COLLECTION EVENT

CONTROL LIMITED-TIME MODE IS BACK!

During the Spellbound Collection Event, Control returns: you play 9 vs. 9 and battle to control Zones on the map with infinite respawns. Control will be available to play at:

Storm Point: Barometer

World's Edge: Lava Siphon

Olympus: Hammond Labs

CREATE PRIVATE MATCHES

Want to host your own tournaments? Private matches are now available for all players. Get ready to generate your own tournament codes and host custom private matches.

[url=https://www.ea.com/en-us/games/apex-legends/about/frequently-asked-questions]Squad up with your friends and give it a try!

[/url]

SPELLBOUND COLLECTION EVENT ITEMS

Unlock 24 enchanting limited-time cosmetics, with Legendary skins for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, Mirage, and more!

All 24 items will be available through direct purchase (for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals) and in Spellbound Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event.

If you unlock all 24 cosmetics before the event is over, you’ll automatically receive Seer’s new Heirloom, the “Showstoppers”!

REWARD TRACKER

You can earn up to 1,600 points per day and challenges refresh daily. All these challenges also stack with your Battle Pass so you can complete multiple challenges at once.

Full Patch Notes here: https://www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/news/spellbound-collection-event

[Launch The Game Now](steam://run/220 style=button)