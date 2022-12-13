 Skip to content

TFC: The Fertile Crescent update for 13 December 2022

Hotfix update 07071

Last edited by Wendy

  • Stances buttons reset when selecting or changing control group
  • Construction view is not visible when selecting enemy buildings
  • Fixed a few rare crashes

