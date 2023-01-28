Patch Notes: January 27th, 2023

Hello, everyone! We've got a massive bugfix update for you in The Scout! Check out the updates relevant to Act 3 in the list below!
Winsome Wraith
- Upped volume of hard-to-hear line from Liam.
- Adjusted Valo's volume to obey the player's volume slider settings.
- Fixed typos in the opening cutscene.
Portman's Slough
- Fixed jittering textures around Gingivere's memoir puzzle in Portman's Slough.
- Fixed the jam-collection sound within Portman's Slough.
- Centered the cutscene captions correctly.
- Fixed the music so that it plays after entering the level from the "Continue" button on the main menu.
- Fixed the crate splashing sounds and a villain's lines to obey the player's volume slider settings.
Grating Gulley
- Corrected audio in interactions with Belladora.
- Added missing audio to interaction with the Friar.
- Added missing audio to Jeb.
- Blocked ways out of the intended play area and unintended routes.
- Improved terrain to fix gaps and protrusions.
- Removed jars that didn't obey lighting rules in the library.
- Fixed various floating assets.
- Fixed seams in terrain.
- Added collision to certain rocks.
Fool of a Stoat
- Adjusted Mila's portrait to reflect her moods in dialogue.
- Corrected cutscene typos.
- Fixed the line "This can't be happening" to be said by Liam instead of Sophia when playing as Liam.
Otters' Den
- Corrected typos in Liam's dialogue.
- Fixed cranking sounds to obey player volume slider settings.
- Fixed the cranking sequence so that players don't lose their hats.
Cavern Hole
- Fixed crashing problem, now the Cavern Hole level will load normally from the main menu instead of getting stuck on the loading screen.
- Fixed missing audios in dialogue with characters such as Dorabella and Rootsworth.
