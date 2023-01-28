Patch Notes: January 27th, 2023

Hello, everyone! We've got a massive bugfix update for you in The Scout! Check out the updates relevant to Act 3 in the list below!

Winsome Wraith

Upped volume of hard-to-hear line from Liam.

Adjusted Valo's volume to obey the player's volume slider settings.

Fixed typos in the opening cutscene.

Portman's Slough

Fixed jittering textures around Gingivere's memoir puzzle in Portman's Slough.

Fixed the jam-collection sound within Portman's Slough.

Centered the cutscene captions correctly.

Fixed the music so that it plays after entering the level from the "Continue" button on the main menu.

Fixed the crate splashing sounds and a villain's lines to obey the player's volume slider settings.

Grating Gulley

Corrected audio in interactions with Belladora.

Added missing audio to interaction with the Friar.

Added missing audio to Jeb.

Blocked ways out of the intended play area and unintended routes.

Improved terrain to fix gaps and protrusions.

Removed jars that didn't obey lighting rules in the library.

Fixed various floating assets.

Fixed seams in terrain.

Added collision to certain rocks.

Fool of a Stoat

Adjusted Mila's portrait to reflect her moods in dialogue.

Corrected cutscene typos.

Fixed the line "This can't be happening" to be said by Liam instead of Sophia when playing as Liam.

Otters' Den

Corrected typos in Liam's dialogue.

Fixed cranking sounds to obey player volume slider settings.

Fixed the cranking sequence so that players don't lose their hats.

Cavern Hole

Fixed crashing problem, now the Cavern Hole level will load normally from the main menu instead of getting stuck on the loading screen.

Fixed missing audios in dialogue with characters such as Dorabella and Rootsworth.

