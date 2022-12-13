 Skip to content

Mutagenic update for 13 December 2022

Patch Notes

Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch adds a setting to enable Vsync.

As a fallback, the game will also no longer try to run faster than your refresh rate allows.

Cheers!
zediven

