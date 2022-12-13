Patch Notes

This patch adds a setting to enable Vsync.
As a fallback, the game will also no longer try to run faster than your refresh rate allows.
Cheers!
zediven
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This patch adds a setting to enable Vsync.
As a fallback, the game will also no longer try to run faster than your refresh rate allows.
Cheers!
zediven
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update