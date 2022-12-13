Patch notes (Dec. 13th):
Hello everyone, we got some Changes today:
- Card: Starry Moon (Heptastar Pavilion, Virtuoso Phase): Next slot will become Star Point slot → Next two slot will become Star Point slot
- Immortal Fate: Overcome with each other (Du Lingyuan, Immortality Phase): Lose 1 Cultivation → Lose 2 Cultivation;
DEF+4/6/8 → DEF+3/5/7
- Immortal Fate: Five Elements Anima (Du Lingyuan, Incarnation Phase): Metal Spirit: Gain 5 Penetrate → Gain 4 Penetrate
- Immortal Fate: Rejuvenation (Heptastar Pavilion): When you choose it, you also adds an additional 2/3/4/5 Max HP now.
