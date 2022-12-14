Stable version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.23.12

BUG fix：
- Fixed the problem of quarryman buff not taking effect in mining proficiency
- Fixed the problem that fruit crops may not produce at low temperatures in high difficulty
- Fixed the issue that Trading Post building may check the insurance when no insurance technology is unlocked
- Fixed the problem that the building would show lack of materials after unchecking all recipes
- Fixed the problem that the spacebar can control the check button and pause button at the same time
- Fixed the issue of happiness and health statistics not reaching 200%
- Fixed the problem that Laborer could not be searched in the Town Details
- Fixed the problem that Costumes would show the durability
- Fixed the incorrect payment amount when trading blueprints and seeds at the dock
- Fixed the issue that Mayor Eve could increase the number of families in the Great Castle
- Fixed the problem of not being able to select the option for the event "The Arrival of a Sommelier"
- Fixed the problem that the supply resource list of Small Delivery Station would not be refreshed immediately
- Fixed the problem that the graying style of item quantity was incorrect when setting item disable in resource interface.
- Fixed the description of the achievement "Weather-Beaten"
- Fixed the description of the achievement "Carefree Life"
- Fixed some text descriptions and instructions in the Help
- Fixed the problem that the switch building button in the building interface could not be clicked under certain circumstances
- Fixed the problem of not being able to enter the game in some cases
Feature adjustment：
- Added new buildings: Open Deep Mine, Deep Mountain Quarry, which need to be unlocked by technology
- Added upgrades for Open Mine and Mountain Quarry
- Added the function for Laborer to move disable items from Marketplace back to warehouse-type buildings
- Added the function for Laborer to move prohibited items to other buildings where storage is allowed
- Added the function of setting the reserve quantity of items in the Town Details - Stock Management tab
- Added the function of difficulty preset saving, which can save the last used custom difficulty setting
- Added the function of jumping to map marker points with the keypad, if the custom keys occupy the keypad, it cannot be jumped
- Added the function of making up the difference in dock transactions, which can quickly adjust the amount of silver coins
- Added the function of jumping to the Town Details - Stock Management tab from the Trading Post Sell Interface
- Added the function of automatically admission of immigrants in Town Hall and Great Palace
- Removed the coexistence limit of Town Hall and Great Palace, the maximum number of mayors will not be stacked when coexisting
- Optimized the interface memory function of the Town Details
- Optimized the function of transferring animals in pasture-type buildings
- Optimized the function of building upgrade, you can also click to upgrade when there is a lack of materials
- Adjusted the way trade proficiency is acquired: proficiency increases according to the trade amount when the trader successfully completes trade
- Adjusted the effect of Travel Light technology: 30% reduction in round-trip time when selling goods weighing no more than 50% (not valid for archives with activated technology)
- Removed Toilet items
Value adjustment：
- Increased recipe output from Fishing Port
- Increases the stress-reducing effect of happiness and health: 3~5%
- Increased the maximum number of Builder to build some buildings: 2→3
- Increased the construction material of Tent: Timber*15
- Adjusted the size of the Well: 33→42
- Adjusted the number of days the stress-reducing effect of Wine lasts: 120 → 360
- Adjusted the number of days the stress-reducing effect of Whiskey lasts: 360 → 120
Remodel adjustment：
- Added the function of right click to delete the remodel, part of the remodel can't be deleted, and the material will not be returned by deleting the remodel
- Increased the number of remodel slots for House and Interim Housing: 1→2
- Added recipes for making Bell Tower, Scarecrow and Oven, which need to be unlocked by technology
- Removed some of the technology limit of the remodel
- Adjusted the type and number of remodels for some buildings
- Adjusted some of the materials required for the remodel
- Removed Toilet remodel
Building interface adjustments：
- Added demolish button
- Added display of the number of buildings of the same type
- Added the function of opening closed positions by left-clicking
- Added the function of closing blank positions by right-clicking
- Adjusted the placement of the switch button
- Optimized the display of the maximum number of positions
- Optimized building durability icons
- Optimized the display of the position list
- Optimized interface information refresh speed
- Adjusted the way building details are displayed: tips are displayed when the mouse hovers
- Removed the display of the number of people with the same profession
Display adjustments：
- Added attribute information of items in the Help-Item tab
- Added information on the output buildings of Bell Tower, Scarecrow and Oven in the Help-Item tab
- Added attribute information of item tips in the Resources interface
- Added daily output and slaughter output information for animal tips
- Added output, harvest period, and growth temperature information for seed tips
- Added stress-reducing information for drink tips and food tips
- Added stress-reducing information for housing-type building tips
- Added information on the number of buildings built for building tips
- Added mouse operation instructions for building tips, remodel tips and position adjustment tips
- Increased the display of resource points in the Map interface
- Added message for zeroing out the ordering interval in the Event Log
- Added message about the content of event rewards in the Event Log
- Added message of resource point bonus or not when building location is selected
- Added message to switch models when building location is selected
- Added the display of the number of items in stock in the sell interface of the Trading Post
- Optimized the display of the reserved quantity of items in the sell interface of the Trading Post
- Optimized the display of Economy Remodel
- Optimized the display of item tips in the Town Details - Collection tab
- Optimized the ground display of the Compost Plant
- Optimized the display of unlocked crops and animals in the Help-Illustrated tab
- Adjusted the placement of the Dismiss Deal button
- Fixed the description of Tequila's stress-reducing effect
- Fixed some Tutorials
- Removed the tips for happiness and health values in the citizen interface
- Removed the Toilet from the Help-Item tab
Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community
