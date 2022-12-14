 Skip to content

Settlement Survival update for 14 December 2022

Stable version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.23.12

BUG fix：

  • Fixed the problem of quarryman buff not taking effect in mining proficiency
  • Fixed the problem that fruit crops may not produce at low temperatures in high difficulty
  • Fixed the issue that Trading Post building may check the insurance when no insurance technology is unlocked
  • Fixed the problem that the building would show lack of materials after unchecking all recipes
  • Fixed the problem that the spacebar can control the check button and pause button at the same time
  • Fixed the issue of happiness and health statistics not reaching 200%
  • Fixed the problem that Laborer could not be searched in the Town Details
  • Fixed the problem that Costumes would show the durability
  • Fixed the incorrect payment amount when trading blueprints and seeds at the dock
  • Fixed the issue that Mayor Eve could increase the number of families in the Great Castle
  • Fixed the problem of not being able to select the option for the event "The Arrival of a Sommelier"
  • Fixed the problem that the supply resource list of Small Delivery Station would not be refreshed immediately
  • Fixed the problem that the graying style of item quantity was incorrect when setting item disable in resource interface.
  • Fixed the description of the achievement "Weather-Beaten"
  • Fixed the description of the achievement "Carefree Life"
  • Fixed some text descriptions and instructions in the Help
  • Fixed the problem that the switch building button in the building interface could not be clicked under certain circumstances
  • Fixed the problem of not being able to enter the game in some cases

Feature adjustment：

  • Added new buildings: Open Deep Mine, Deep Mountain Quarry, which need to be unlocked by technology
  • Added upgrades for Open Mine and Mountain Quarry
  • Added the function for Laborer to move disable items from Marketplace back to warehouse-type buildings
  • Added the function for Laborer to move prohibited items to other buildings where storage is allowed
  • Added the function of setting the reserve quantity of items in the Town Details - Stock Management tab
  • Added the function of difficulty preset saving, which can save the last used custom difficulty setting
  • Added the function of jumping to map marker points with the keypad, if the custom keys occupy the keypad, it cannot be jumped
  • Added the function of making up the difference in dock transactions, which can quickly adjust the amount of silver coins
  • Added the function of jumping to the Town Details - Stock Management tab from the Trading Post Sell Interface
  • Added the function of automatically admission of immigrants in Town Hall and Great Palace
  • Removed the coexistence limit of Town Hall and Great Palace, the maximum number of mayors will not be stacked when coexisting
  • Optimized the interface memory function of the Town Details
  • Optimized the function of transferring animals in pasture-type buildings
  • Optimized the function of building upgrade, you can also click to upgrade when there is a lack of materials
  • Adjusted the way trade proficiency is acquired: proficiency increases according to the trade amount when the trader successfully completes trade
  • Adjusted the effect of Travel Light technology: 30% reduction in round-trip time when selling goods weighing no more than 50% (not valid for archives with activated technology)
  • Removed Toilet items

Value adjustment：

  • Increased recipe output from Fishing Port
  • Increases the stress-reducing effect of happiness and health: 3~5%
  • Increased the maximum number of Builder to build some buildings: 2→3
  • Increased the construction material of Tent: Timber*15
  • Adjusted the size of the Well: 33→42
  • Adjusted the number of days the stress-reducing effect of Wine lasts: 120 → 360
  • Adjusted the number of days the stress-reducing effect of Whiskey lasts: 360 → 120

Remodel adjustment：

  • Added the function of right click to delete the remodel, part of the remodel can't be deleted, and the material will not be returned by deleting the remodel
  • Increased the number of remodel slots for House and Interim Housing: 1→2
  • Added recipes for making Bell Tower, Scarecrow and Oven, which need to be unlocked by technology
  • Removed some of the technology limit of the remodel
  • Adjusted the type and number of remodels for some buildings
  • Adjusted some of the materials required for the remodel
  • Removed Toilet remodel

Building interface adjustments：

  • Added demolish button
  • Added display of the number of buildings of the same type
  • Added the function of opening closed positions by left-clicking
  • Added the function of closing blank positions by right-clicking
  • Adjusted the placement of the switch button
  • Optimized the display of the maximum number of positions
  • Optimized building durability icons
  • Optimized the display of the position list
  • Optimized interface information refresh speed
  • Adjusted the way building details are displayed: tips are displayed when the mouse hovers
  • Removed the display of the number of people with the same profession

Display adjustments：

  • Added attribute information of items in the Help-Item tab
  • Added information on the output buildings of Bell Tower, Scarecrow and Oven in the Help-Item tab
  • Added attribute information of item tips in the Resources interface
  • Added daily output and slaughter output information for animal tips
  • Added output, harvest period, and growth temperature information for seed tips
  • Added stress-reducing information for drink tips and food tips
  • Added stress-reducing information for housing-type building tips
  • Added information on the number of buildings built for building tips
  • Added mouse operation instructions for building tips, remodel tips and position adjustment tips
  • Increased the display of resource points in the Map interface
  • Added message for zeroing out the ordering interval in the Event Log
  • Added message about the content of event rewards in the Event Log
  • Added message of resource point bonus or not when building location is selected
  • Added message to switch models when building location is selected
  • Added the display of the number of items in stock in the sell interface of the Trading Post
  • Optimized the display of the reserved quantity of items in the sell interface of the Trading Post
  • Optimized the display of Economy Remodel
  • Optimized the display of item tips in the Town Details - Collection tab
  • Optimized the ground display of the Compost Plant
  • Optimized the display of unlocked crops and animals in the Help-Illustrated tab
  • Adjusted the placement of the Dismiss Deal button
  • Fixed the description of Tequila's stress-reducing effect
  • Fixed some Tutorials
  • Removed the tips for happiness and health values in the citizen interface
  • Removed the Toilet from the Help-Item tab

