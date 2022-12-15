 Skip to content

Dead by Daylight update for 15 December 2022

6.4.3 | Bugfix Patch

6.4.3 | Bugfix Patch

Last edited by Wendy

BUG FIXES

THE KNIGHT
  • The Knight no longer encounters issues entering a chase while a Guard is active.
BONE CHILL
  • Killers no longer occasionally turn invisible upon leaving a Snowman.
  • Killers entering a snowman should no longer get stuck in collision terrain.
SURVIVOR PERKS
  • The Killer’s Aura no longer fails to display while using Kindred.
  • Inner Healing now operates as intended, where cleansing a Totem and entering a Locker for a duration heals 1 Health State.
MAPS
  • The Game is no longer haunted by an invisible collision zone.
MISC
  • Undetectable Killers no longer experience unintended Aura reveals.

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Nowhere To Hide’s Aura reveal zone currently remains centered on the Killer instead of the Generator.
  • Nowhere To Hide does not reveal the Aura of Survivors who were out of range when the Perk was triggered, but enter the detection zone while it’s still activated.
  • The Knight’s feet have no animation when looking down during an Attack.

