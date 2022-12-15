6.4.3 | Bugfix Patch

BUG FIXES
THE KNIGHT
- The Knight no longer encounters issues entering a chase while a Guard is active.
BONE CHILL
- Killers no longer occasionally turn invisible upon leaving a Snowman.
- Killers entering a snowman should no longer get stuck in collision terrain.
SURVIVOR PERKS
- The Killer’s Aura no longer fails to display while using Kindred.
- Inner Healing now operates as intended, where cleansing a Totem and entering a Locker for a duration heals 1 Health State.
MAPS
- The Game is no longer haunted by an invisible collision zone.
MISC
- Undetectable Killers no longer experience unintended Aura reveals.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Nowhere To Hide’s Aura reveal zone currently remains centered on the Killer instead of the Generator.
- Nowhere To Hide does not reveal the Aura of Survivors who were out of range when the Perk was triggered, but enter the detection zone while it’s still activated.
- The Knight’s feet have no animation when looking down during an Attack.
