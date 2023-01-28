Patch Notes: January 27th, 2023

Hello, everyone! We've got a massive bugfix update for you in The Scout! Check out the updates relevant to Act 2 in the list below!

Prologue

Centered player prompts correctly.

Added missing golden paws of Martin to walls to prompt players where they can climb.

Fixed gaps in assets so that their textures line up correctly.

Blocked multiple routes to prevent players from leaving the intended play area.

Fixed areas where players could get stuck or die in bushes.

Fixed boat at the end of level so players don't get stuck falling in it.

Fixed the waterfall so that it kills the player instead of them being able to stand in it.

Fixed floating objects so that they're grounded.

Old Moss Creek

Blocked players from getting stuck and dying in the platform by Pickerel's camp.

Added audio to Liam to improve the flow of his conversation with Mr. Cornsilk.

Adjusted textures and assets to repair gaps and protrusions.

Corrected a cairn's direction so that when you use the spyglass it's pointed toward the right area.

Fixed some of the floating golden paws of Martin.

Added collision to the frozen waterfall so you can't walk through it.

Blocked multiple routes to prevent players from leaving the intended play area.

Added sparkles to increase a pulley spinner's visibility.

Improved the navigability of routes to hidden jam, taking away gaps and re-aligning balance.

Adjusted the height of a cave ceiling that was preventing players from jumping and collecting jam.

Added scratch marks and golden paws of Martin to several walls throughout the level to indicate climbability.

Removed bush from inside the river.

Fixed floating assets.

Fixed parts of the ground where player could get stuck falling.

Blocked unintended paths to jam.

Added collision to shelves so that you can't walk through them.

Blocked alternate routes that allowed the player to skip the crate puzzle at the old mill.

Improved edges and terrain that looked unnatural and bare.

Added collision to a beam on the old mill so that players don't fall through it.

Removed areas by the old mill where players could get stuck falling.

Blocked certain paths to enter the old mill's chimney and improved its texture inside.

Fixed floating crates.

The Captain

Fixed typos in opening cutscene.

Blocked ways out of the intended play area and unintended routes.

Fixed floating jam.

Fixed area near the start of The Captain where players could get stuck.

Improved and corrected textures on support beams of the building in The Captain.

Improved edges and terrain that looked unnatural and bare.

Silversands

Fixed doors so that they require keys to be found and level can be progressed as intended, rather than all doors being unlocked from the start.

Adjusted Glimber's digging to follow the player's volume slider settings.

Blocked ways out of the intended play area and unintended routes.

Fixed rock wall lighting.

Fixed areas where players could get stuck in a freefall.

Removed a barrel from a tree.

Added collision to several objects to stop players from being able to walk through them.

Fixed some floating objects.

Blocked areas that allowed the player to see out of the map.

Added scratch marks to walls to show that they can be climbed.

Removed obvious seams from the terrain.

Moved a ladder for improved camera movement.

Adjusted textures and assets to repair gaps and protrusions.

The Pantry

Fixed Cheesethief and the slingshot's audio to obey the player's volume slider settings.

Blocked a ledge that bypassed the intended route to complete the level.

Fixed some floating books and mannequins.

Fixed broken textures on shelves and planks.

Removed visible seams in wooden textures.

Pontedaria

Prevented hats from falling off during the crank sequence in Pontedaria.

Added scratches to a wall to show it can be climbed.

Fixed planks that were incorrectly textured.

Blocked ways out of the intended play area and unintended routes.

Prevented players from going into the tunnel they entered the level from.

Fixed some gaps and protrusions in the landscape.

Prevented players from getting stuck by the wall near the beginning of the level.

