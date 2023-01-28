Patch Notes: January 27th, 2023

Hello, everyone! We've got a massive bugfix update for you in The Scout! Check out the updates relevant to Act 2 in the list below!
Prologue
- Centered player prompts correctly.
- Added missing golden paws of Martin to walls to prompt players where they can climb.
- Fixed gaps in assets so that their textures line up correctly.
- Blocked multiple routes to prevent players from leaving the intended play area.
- Fixed areas where players could get stuck or die in bushes.
- Fixed boat at the end of level so players don't get stuck falling in it.
- Fixed the waterfall so that it kills the player instead of them being able to stand in it.
- Fixed floating objects so that they're grounded.
Old Moss Creek
- Blocked players from getting stuck and dying in the platform by Pickerel's camp.
- Added audio to Liam to improve the flow of his conversation with Mr. Cornsilk.
- Adjusted textures and assets to repair gaps and protrusions.
- Corrected a cairn's direction so that when you use the spyglass it's pointed toward the right area.
- Fixed some of the floating golden paws of Martin.
- Added collision to the frozen waterfall so you can't walk through it.
- Blocked multiple routes to prevent players from leaving the intended play area.
- Added sparkles to increase a pulley spinner's visibility.
- Improved the navigability of routes to hidden jam, taking away gaps and re-aligning balance.
- Adjusted the height of a cave ceiling that was preventing players from jumping and collecting jam.
- Added scratch marks and golden paws of Martin to several walls throughout the level to indicate climbability.
- Removed bush from inside the river.
- Fixed floating assets.
- Fixed parts of the ground where player could get stuck falling.
- Blocked unintended paths to jam.
- Added collision to shelves so that you can't walk through them.
- Blocked alternate routes that allowed the player to skip the crate puzzle at the old mill.
- Improved edges and terrain that looked unnatural and bare.
- Added collision to a beam on the old mill so that players don't fall through it.
- Removed areas by the old mill where players could get stuck falling.
- Blocked certain paths to enter the old mill's chimney and improved its texture inside.
- Fixed floating crates.
The Captain
- Fixed typos in opening cutscene.
- Blocked ways out of the intended play area and unintended routes.
- Fixed floating jam.
- Fixed area near the start of The Captain where players could get stuck.
- Improved and corrected textures on support beams of the building in The Captain.
- Improved edges and terrain that looked unnatural and bare.
Silversands
- Fixed doors so that they require keys to be found and level can be progressed as intended, rather than all doors being unlocked from the start.
- Adjusted Glimber's digging to follow the player's volume slider settings.
- Blocked ways out of the intended play area and unintended routes.
- Fixed rock wall lighting.
- Fixed areas where players could get stuck in a freefall.
- Removed a barrel from a tree.
- Added collision to several objects to stop players from being able to walk through them.
- Fixed some floating objects.
- Blocked areas that allowed the player to see out of the map.
- Added scratch marks to walls to show that they can be climbed.
- Removed obvious seams from the terrain.
- Moved a ladder for improved camera movement.
- Adjusted textures and assets to repair gaps and protrusions.
The Pantry
- Fixed Cheesethief and the slingshot's audio to obey the player's volume slider settings.
- Blocked a ledge that bypassed the intended route to complete the level.
- Fixed some floating books and mannequins.
- Fixed broken textures on shelves and planks.
- Removed visible seams in wooden textures.
Pontedaria
- Prevented hats from falling off during the crank sequence in Pontedaria.
- Added scratches to a wall to show it can be climbed.
- Fixed planks that were incorrectly textured.
- Blocked ways out of the intended play area and unintended routes.
- Prevented players from going into the tunnel they entered the level from.
- Fixed some gaps and protrusions in the landscape.
- Prevented players from getting stuck by the wall near the beginning of the level.
We're thrilled to be working on The Scout - Encore Edition combining all three Acts of the Scout into one game with new content to boot! Make sure to wishlist it on Steam, it hugely helps us out!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2169570/The_Lost_Legends_of_Redwall_The_Scout__Encore_Edition/
