Thank you for playing Persona 5 Royal! This release is Persona 5 Royal, version 1.03.

A full list of changes can be found below:

Enables players to reattempt Steam Achievements that did not unlock despite fulfilling the requirements.

*This patch will automatically be applied when the game is launched.

Thank you again for your continued support of Persona 5 Royal!