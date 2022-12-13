 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 13 December 2022

Kingdom Crier #18: The Adventure Update!

Welcome to Kingdom Crier #18 - you are now free to play...

The Adventure Update!


This update marks the halfway point of Early Access for Noble Fates - so we took the time to give it some extra love and attention!

Adventures!

The other Rulers in your world leverage their new Magical Messenger Hawks to ask you to undertake Adventures for them.

These Adventures take you to distant lands in the world of Noberia.

Embark on the journey yourself or dispatch a Party to handle them for you.

Adventures affect your Relationships, yield Loot, and even Start and End Wars!

Build an Epic Castle out of Stone Blocks!

Builders have invented Stone Cutting Tables that Crafters can work at to produce Stone Blocks.

Leverage these Blocks to build Epic Castles with a complete new tier of structures including Floors, Walls, Doors, Roofs, and Stairs.

Use the new Add-ons to add decorative Spires, Supports, Arches, and even a Portcullis!

The improvements to Stone workmanship made it so the existing Stone props are now cheaper to produce - providing a smoother transition into the mid-game.

The Shield has been Discovered!

Mortals have learned to fashion Shields out of Wood, Hide, Leather, Copper, and Iron!

Shields are a new Secondary piece of Gear that are great at countering incoming Ranged Attacks...

Introduce the ability to block against Melee attacks from Animals and Monsters...

And even work alright against Mortals in the hands of a skilled defender!

Tactical Improvements

Your Mortals have learned to harness the power of the Catapult - use them on Adventures or to add that finishing touch to your Castle's defenses.

The Cheval has been improved to grant a 50% move speed reduction for any character that comes into contact with one.

Finally, you can leverage the power of the Grappling Hook when controlling your ruler to get to those hard to reach places!

Surprise: Crime!

We now track and surface the Crime that a Mortal has committed. Raiders, Bandits, Kidnappers, Rebels, and other Criminals can now be held accountable even if they try to flee!

Punishment (Killing, Imprisonment, Indentured Servitude) of Criminals is judged less harshly by Good and Neutral Mortals.

Other Changes

A great many other fixes of all shapes and sizes have made it into this release.

Expect a better ramp through the mid-game, better trading options, better room detection, improved user experience, and more balance out of the Kingdoms around you.

Patch Notes

Noble Fates 0.27.0.0.25 Released! 



Messengers  
Each Kingdom is granted a Magical Messenger Hawk by the God of Diplomacy  
These Messengers carry Petitions and Items between the Kingdoms  

Messenger Perches  
Build Messenger Perches to receive Messengers  
Number of petitions is limited by your Kingdom Size and number of Perches  

Petitions  
The new Petitions tab shows the Petitions you have received  
Interact with and resolve them as you see fit  
Archive them when done with one  
Petitions have rewards and consequences in the form of Esteem, Loot, and even War or Peace  
Petition Types  
Adventure  
Demand  
Gift  

Adventures  
Introducing support for traveling to other maps on Adventures  
Embark on an Adventure lead by your Ruler or Dispatch a party of Nobles  
Each member of an Adventuring party requires 1 Travel Meal to participate  
The gods have decreed that things don't decay while you're away, don't ask us how - we just work here  
Difficulty relative to your Kingdom's strength - offering relevant challenges  
Treasure Chests - crack any treasure chests you find for some extra loot  
Adventure Types   
Rebel Scum - Evict a party of rebels  
Kidnapped Nobles - Rescue a group of Nobles  
Defend Village - Defend a village from Monster or Rabid animal attacks  
Assassinate Nobles - Track down and Assassinate criminals

Fine Stone Structures  
Builders and Crafters have teamed up to invent Stone Blocks  
Stone Cutting Table  
Requires Building Level 10  
Stone Blocks  
Require Crafting Level 8  
Made from 2 Stone  
Use these Stone Blocks to build Fine Stone Structures  
Complete Building Set including Walls, Doors, Floors, Roofs, Doors, and Columns  
Introducing Decorative Add-ons - Arches, Supports, Spires, and Metal to make your castle your own  
Cost roughly the same amount of raw stone as the original Stone Structures  

Shields  
Shields are a new secondary piece of gear  
They offer modest Armor boosts at the cost of a small hit to Movement Speed and Attack Rate  
Shields allow the wielder to block incoming Arrows, Monster, and Animal attacks  
Shields are less effective against a Melee Mortal than Parrying is  
Hold Right click to defend with a Shield when Controlling your Ruler  

Tactical Props  
Added Tactical Building Category  
Chevals  
Require Building Level 3  
Chevals now dish out a 50% movement speed debuff to those nearby, use them wisely  
Catapults  
Require Building Level 10  
Build these to put the finishing touches on defenses or to make quick work of a settlement  

Crime  
Track the Crime that a Mortal has committed  
Add Crime to the character sheet (next to rename button)  
Criminals can be Captured or Killed with diminished moral consequences  
Attacking a Criminal is no longer considered an Ambush  
Crime persists even after the Mortal has stopped (abandoned, retreated, etc.)  
Crime is retired when a Mortal leaves the area freely  
Crime is retired when the Mortal is promoted to Noble or higher  
Crime is retired when a Mortal is freed  

Stone Structures  
Cost and strength reduced to reflect the introduction of Fine Stone  
Around 1/2 as expensive as before  
Around 1/3 as strong as before  

Travel Meals  
Can now be crafted at the Stove  
Require Cooking Level 3  
Consumed when dispatching a party on an adventure  

Biomes  
Added basic support for Biomes  
New Adventure Only Biomes  
Arid  
Mountainous              
Plan to expand this to Kingdom Maps in the future  

Portraits  
Number of Portraits is now a setting (under Graphics)  
Add Select All button  
Add Withdraw/Return/Retreat button  
Add support for multiple Rows of characters  
Grey out Portrait when Mortal is away  

Guarding  
Added support for Settlements to choose tactical points to defend themselves  

Settlements  
Added support for Stairs  
Added support for using different building Sets  
Introduced support for pre-fabricated rooms, buildings, and settlements for other Kingdoms  
These are mixed with procedural plans to increase variety  
These can be authored in Development mode for release as a mod  

Kingdoms Map  
No longer displays out of date information  
Renamed to World  
Removed automatic cycling of new information  
Add clickable log of new information to upper right  
Made Mortals clickable to show information and interactions  
Show relevant parties  

Meals  
Increased Nutrition cost to resolve calculation issue  
Meals are now a Nutrition loss in exchange for the benefits they provide  

Diplomacy  
Kingdoms now take their strength into account when deciding whether to attack the player  
Increase likelihood of peace offers  

Grappling Hooks  
Now usable when Controlling your Ruler  
No longer fail to attach  

Fog of War  
Support for hiding the inside of Hostile Structures  

Projectiles  
Added support for fleeing Major (Catapult, and Breacher) projectiles  

Visitors  
Renamed Visitors tab to Mortals  

Morality  
Iteration on Reactions  

Cornucopia  
Ruler must be home to use this  

Wedding Arches  
Ruler, Eligible, and Suitor must be home to use this    

Prisoners  
Add support for parties having prisoners    

Structures  
Rebalanced Structure Unlocks to reflect addition of Fine Stone  
Increase the number of structures that can be rotated  

Home Area  
Home areas now contract when structures and zones are removed  
Added support for other factions recognizing and protecting their home  

Population  
Better world population control  

Pathing  
Improve pathing  

Room Detection  
Fixed a variety of Room Detection Bugs  

Armor  
Debuffs now multiplicative instead of additive  
Fixed Armor calculation

Breacher  
Improve behavior  
Fix Melee Attack trail  
Improve ranged attack  

Terrain  
Improve flattening and unflattening when props are placed  

Terrain Gatherables  
Improve collision  
Improve reachability  

Bandits  
Improved AI  

Trading  
Fixed bug that reduced stacks visitors had for trade  
Increase the quantity and quality of items for trade  

Third Person  
Improve Vertical Aim range  
Prevent Stamina Regen when Blocking or Parrying  
Improve targeting of a Player when they're unreachable  

Locks  
Adding and Removing Locks is now part of the Building Job

Wine  
Report when there are insufficient ingredients  

Crated Props  
Selecting a Prop Crate now highlights Uncrate position  
Selecting Uncrate target now selects the Crate  

Places  
Reworked Place Names  

Selection  
Improve selection cycling to limit false positives

Unreachable Resources  
Report when a Command is blocked by Unreachable Resources  

Fleeing  
Retain Aggro when Enemies Retreat  
Continue pursuit when target reacts to hit          

Roofs  
Allow mortals to jump off of roofs  
Allow mortals to climb onto roofs using hooks  

Repairing Props  
Consume resources when repairing  

Building  
Improve corner placement when placing blueprints  
Allow latching of columns to bottom of stairs, floors, and walls

Idling  
Fix case where mortals are stuck looking for resources  

Instincts  
Recheck for food when it's gone when we get there  

Training Dummy  
Move to Defense category  

Wolf Taming  
No longer requires Boar Taming  

Wooden Hammer  
Fixed bug causing this to be a Bronze Weapon  

Human Hide/Leather  
Normalize importance  

Abilities  
Hide Active Combat Abilities when training and out of battle  

Canopy  
Retain canopy setting when cycling layers  

Guided Experience  
Require player to be home  

Shadows  
Improve quality

Main Menu  
Adventure Update News

Loading Screen  
New Key Art```

#### Saves

These changes necessitated changes to the save game format, so this update retires 0.26 saves.

There's a retired_0_26 set of Steam Betas so that you can continue your 0.26 saves there or go back and visit them whenever you want.  


#### Mods

We've launched a Mod Compatibility initiative with this update. Use the new Compatibility Tags on the Workshop to find and Subscribe to Mods that work with your game version.


#### Experimental Branch

We're going to keep the Experimental Steam Branch open and push future patches there first to raise the quality bar as we enter the second half of Early Access.

If you have the stomach for brief bouts of instability and want to help us out - switch to (or stay in) the Experimental Beta on Steam and participate in discussions [here](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1769420/discussions/1/) or on discord. Expect issues - but know that we appreciate you helping us out!


### Community Corner

_cypr` has been putting the update through it's paces, making a breathtaking city!_  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/a016d09e5643ed5c1d0fc0216d6091a82f5ffd73.png)![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/906c11e471f01beef8ac99bebc52d56e8859ef87.png)  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/b7472ab645d30f22a84d4df348abae610ec99d92.png)

_Oskurd did a run through of the Adventure Update Beta - check it out for his thoughts!_  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZqB9O0YSa4

### Discord

Join the Official [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to participate in Development!  
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/a54c50c85ab2d954f641161dab4a43e3e8c37ad2.png)](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS)


### Reviews

If you like the game, please consider leaving a Review for the game. These can help players that may be on the fence decide that Noble Fates is worthy of their attention.


Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!  
The Noble Fates Team

