Kingdom Crier #18: The Adventure Update!

Welcome to Kingdom Crier #18 - you are now free to play...

The Adventure Update!



This update marks the halfway point of Early Access for Noble Fates - so we took the time to give it some extra love and attention!

Adventures!

The other Rulers in your world leverage their new Magical Messenger Hawks to ask you to undertake Adventures for them.

These Adventures take you to distant lands in the world of Noberia.

Embark on the journey yourself or dispatch a Party to handle them for you.

Adventures affect your Relationships, yield Loot, and even Start and End Wars!

Build an Epic Castle out of Stone Blocks!

Builders have invented Stone Cutting Tables that Crafters can work at to produce Stone Blocks.

Leverage these Blocks to build Epic Castles with a complete new tier of structures including Floors, Walls, Doors, Roofs, and Stairs.

Use the new Add-ons to add decorative Spires, Supports, Arches, and even a Portcullis!

The improvements to Stone workmanship made it so the existing Stone props are now cheaper to produce - providing a smoother transition into the mid-game.

The Shield has been Discovered!

Mortals have learned to fashion Shields out of Wood, Hide, Leather, Copper, and Iron!

Shields are a new Secondary piece of Gear that are great at countering incoming Ranged Attacks...

Introduce the ability to block against Melee attacks from Animals and Monsters...

And even work alright against Mortals in the hands of a skilled defender!

Tactical Improvements

Your Mortals have learned to harness the power of the Catapult - use them on Adventures or to add that finishing touch to your Castle's defenses.

The Cheval has been improved to grant a 50% move speed reduction for any character that comes into contact with one.

Finally, you can leverage the power of the Grappling Hook when controlling your ruler to get to those hard to reach places!

Surprise: Crime!

We now track and surface the Crime that a Mortal has committed. Raiders, Bandits, Kidnappers, Rebels, and other Criminals can now be held accountable even if they try to flee!

Punishment (Killing, Imprisonment, Indentured Servitude) of Criminals is judged less harshly by Good and Neutral Mortals.

Other Changes

A great many other fixes of all shapes and sizes have made it into this release.

Expect a better ramp through the mid-game, better trading options, better room detection, improved user experience, and more balance out of the Kingdoms around you.

Patch Notes

