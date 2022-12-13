Kingdom Crier #18: The Adventure Update!

Welcome to Kingdom Crier #18 - you are now free to play...
The Adventure Update!
This update marks the halfway point of Early Access for Noble Fates - so we took the time to give it some extra love and attention!
Adventures!
The other Rulers in your world leverage their new Magical Messenger Hawks to ask you to undertake Adventures for them.
These Adventures take you to distant lands in the world of Noberia.
Embark on the journey yourself or dispatch a Party to handle them for you.
Adventures affect your Relationships, yield Loot, and even Start and End Wars!
Build an Epic Castle out of Stone Blocks!
Builders have invented Stone Cutting Tables that Crafters can work at to produce Stone Blocks.
Leverage these Blocks to build Epic Castles with a complete new tier of structures including Floors, Walls, Doors, Roofs, and Stairs.
Use the new Add-ons to add decorative Spires, Supports, Arches, and even a Portcullis!
The improvements to Stone workmanship made it so the existing Stone props are now cheaper to produce - providing a smoother transition into the mid-game.
The Shield has been Discovered!
Mortals have learned to fashion Shields out of Wood, Hide, Leather, Copper, and Iron!
Shields are a new Secondary piece of Gear that are great at countering incoming Ranged Attacks...
Introduce the ability to block against Melee attacks from Animals and Monsters...
And even work alright against Mortals in the hands of a skilled defender!
Tactical Improvements
Your Mortals have learned to harness the power of the Catapult - use them on Adventures or to add that finishing touch to your Castle's defenses.
The Cheval has been improved to grant a 50% move speed reduction for any character that comes into contact with one.
Finally, you can leverage the power of the Grappling Hook when controlling your ruler to get to those hard to reach places!
Surprise: Crime!
We now track and surface the Crime that a Mortal has committed. Raiders, Bandits, Kidnappers, Rebels, and other Criminals can now be held accountable even if they try to flee!
Punishment (Killing, Imprisonment, Indentured Servitude) of Criminals is judged less harshly by Good and Neutral Mortals.
Other Changes
A great many other fixes of all shapes and sizes have made it into this release.
Expect a better ramp through the mid-game, better trading options, better room detection, improved user experience, and more balance out of the Kingdoms around you.
Patch Notes
Noble Fates 0.27.0.0.25 Released!
Messengers
Each Kingdom is granted a Magical Messenger Hawk by the God of Diplomacy
These Messengers carry Petitions and Items between the Kingdoms
Messenger Perches
Build Messenger Perches to receive Messengers
Number of petitions is limited by your Kingdom Size and number of Perches
Petitions
The new Petitions tab shows the Petitions you have received
Interact with and resolve them as you see fit
Archive them when done with one
Petitions have rewards and consequences in the form of Esteem, Loot, and even War or Peace
Petition Types
Adventure
Demand
Gift
Adventures
Introducing support for traveling to other maps on Adventures
Embark on an Adventure lead by your Ruler or Dispatch a party of Nobles
Each member of an Adventuring party requires 1 Travel Meal to participate
The gods have decreed that things don't decay while you're away, don't ask us how - we just work here
Difficulty relative to your Kingdom's strength - offering relevant challenges
Treasure Chests - crack any treasure chests you find for some extra loot
Adventure Types
Rebel Scum - Evict a party of rebels
Kidnapped Nobles - Rescue a group of Nobles
Defend Village - Defend a village from Monster or Rabid animal attacks
Assassinate Nobles - Track down and Assassinate criminals
Fine Stone Structures
Builders and Crafters have teamed up to invent Stone Blocks
Stone Cutting Table
Requires Building Level 10
Stone Blocks
Require Crafting Level 8
Made from 2 Stone
Use these Stone Blocks to build Fine Stone Structures
Complete Building Set including Walls, Doors, Floors, Roofs, Doors, and Columns
Introducing Decorative Add-ons - Arches, Supports, Spires, and Metal to make your castle your own
Cost roughly the same amount of raw stone as the original Stone Structures
Shields
Shields are a new secondary piece of gear
They offer modest Armor boosts at the cost of a small hit to Movement Speed and Attack Rate
Shields allow the wielder to block incoming Arrows, Monster, and Animal attacks
Shields are less effective against a Melee Mortal than Parrying is
Hold Right click to defend with a Shield when Controlling your Ruler
Tactical Props
Added Tactical Building Category
Chevals
Require Building Level 3
Chevals now dish out a 50% movement speed debuff to those nearby, use them wisely
Catapults
Require Building Level 10
Build these to put the finishing touches on defenses or to make quick work of a settlement
Crime
Track the Crime that a Mortal has committed
Add Crime to the character sheet (next to rename button)
Criminals can be Captured or Killed with diminished moral consequences
Attacking a Criminal is no longer considered an Ambush
Crime persists even after the Mortal has stopped (abandoned, retreated, etc.)
Crime is retired when a Mortal leaves the area freely
Crime is retired when the Mortal is promoted to Noble or higher
Crime is retired when a Mortal is freed
Stone Structures
Cost and strength reduced to reflect the introduction of Fine Stone
Around 1/2 as expensive as before
Around 1/3 as strong as before
Travel Meals
Can now be crafted at the Stove
Require Cooking Level 3
Consumed when dispatching a party on an adventure
Biomes
Added basic support for Biomes
New Adventure Only Biomes
Arid
Mountainous
Plan to expand this to Kingdom Maps in the future
Portraits
Number of Portraits is now a setting (under Graphics)
Add Select All button
Add Withdraw/Return/Retreat button
Add support for multiple Rows of characters
Grey out Portrait when Mortal is away
Guarding
Added support for Settlements to choose tactical points to defend themselves
Settlements
Added support for Stairs
Added support for using different building Sets
Introduced support for pre-fabricated rooms, buildings, and settlements for other Kingdoms
These are mixed with procedural plans to increase variety
These can be authored in Development mode for release as a mod
Kingdoms Map
No longer displays out of date information
Renamed to World
Removed automatic cycling of new information
Add clickable log of new information to upper right
Made Mortals clickable to show information and interactions
Show relevant parties
Meals
Increased Nutrition cost to resolve calculation issue
Meals are now a Nutrition loss in exchange for the benefits they provide
Diplomacy
Kingdoms now take their strength into account when deciding whether to attack the player
Increase likelihood of peace offers
Grappling Hooks
Now usable when Controlling your Ruler
No longer fail to attach
Fog of War
Support for hiding the inside of Hostile Structures
Projectiles
Added support for fleeing Major (Catapult, and Breacher) projectiles
Visitors
Renamed Visitors tab to Mortals
Morality
Iteration on Reactions
Cornucopia
Ruler must be home to use this
Wedding Arches
Ruler, Eligible, and Suitor must be home to use this
Prisoners
Add support for parties having prisoners
Structures
Rebalanced Structure Unlocks to reflect addition of Fine Stone
Increase the number of structures that can be rotated
Home Area
Home areas now contract when structures and zones are removed
Added support for other factions recognizing and protecting their home
Population
Better world population control
Pathing
Improve pathing
Room Detection
Fixed a variety of Room Detection Bugs
Armor
Debuffs now multiplicative instead of additive
Fixed Armor calculation
Breacher
Improve behavior
Fix Melee Attack trail
Improve ranged attack
Terrain
Improve flattening and unflattening when props are placed
Terrain Gatherables
Improve collision
Improve reachability
Bandits
Improved AI
Trading
Fixed bug that reduced stacks visitors had for trade
Increase the quantity and quality of items for trade
Third Person
Improve Vertical Aim range
Prevent Stamina Regen when Blocking or Parrying
Improve targeting of a Player when they're unreachable
Locks
Adding and Removing Locks is now part of the Building Job
Wine
Report when there are insufficient ingredients
Crated Props
Selecting a Prop Crate now highlights Uncrate position
Selecting Uncrate target now selects the Crate
Places
Reworked Place Names
Selection
Improve selection cycling to limit false positives
Unreachable Resources
Report when a Command is blocked by Unreachable Resources
Fleeing
Retain Aggro when Enemies Retreat
Continue pursuit when target reacts to hit
Roofs
Allow mortals to jump off of roofs
Allow mortals to climb onto roofs using hooks
Repairing Props
Consume resources when repairing
Building
Improve corner placement when placing blueprints
Allow latching of columns to bottom of stairs, floors, and walls
Idling
Fix case where mortals are stuck looking for resources
Instincts
Recheck for food when it's gone when we get there
Training Dummy
Move to Defense category
Wolf Taming
No longer requires Boar Taming
Wooden Hammer
Fixed bug causing this to be a Bronze Weapon
Human Hide/Leather
Normalize importance
Abilities
Hide Active Combat Abilities when training and out of battle
Canopy
Retain canopy setting when cycling layers
Guided Experience
Require player to be home
Shadows
Improve quality
Main Menu
Adventure Update News
Loading Screen
New Key Art```
#### Saves
These changes necessitated changes to the save game format, so this update retires 0.26 saves.
There's a retired_0_26 set of Steam Betas so that you can continue your 0.26 saves there or go back and visit them whenever you want.
#### Mods
We've launched a Mod Compatibility initiative with this update. Use the new Compatibility Tags on the Workshop to find and Subscribe to Mods that work with your game version.
#### Experimental Branch
We're going to keep the Experimental Steam Branch open and push future patches there first to raise the quality bar as we enter the second half of Early Access.
If you have the stomach for brief bouts of instability and want to help us out - switch to (or stay in) the Experimental Beta on Steam and participate in discussions [here](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1769420/discussions/1/) or on discord. Expect issues - but know that we appreciate you helping us out!
### Community Corner
_cypr` has been putting the update through it's paces, making a breathtaking city!_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/a016d09e5643ed5c1d0fc0216d6091a82f5ffd73.png)![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/906c11e471f01beef8ac99bebc52d56e8859ef87.png)
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/b7472ab645d30f22a84d4df348abae610ec99d92.png)
_Oskurd did a run through of the Adventure Update Beta - check it out for his thoughts!_
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZqB9O0YSa4
