Update 0.01.0484:
- Fixed weapon modification bugs in Hardcore Mode.
- Item Fixes for Hardcore Mode.
- Bosses now have a chance to drop keys in Hardcore Mode.
- Rebalanced loot rates and pools, across different enemy types.
