Last Group Out update for 13 December 2022

Update 0.01.0484

Share · View all patches · Build 10133609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.01.0484:

  • Fixed weapon modification bugs in Hardcore Mode.
  • Item Fixes for Hardcore Mode.
  • Bosses now have a chance to drop keys in Hardcore Mode.
  • Rebalanced loot rates and pools, across different enemy types.

Changed files in this update

Last Group Out Content Depot 1843731
  • Loading history…
