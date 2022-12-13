- Adjusted KAPOW Chest accessory so it no longer obscures the camera in first person when performing certain moves
- Set various doors around Rocco's Arcade that were shut at times they shouldn't be
- Fixed issue causing course progress indicator to stop updating in certain cases
Hot Lava update for 13 December 2022
Game Hotfix - 535477
Patchnotes via Steam Community
