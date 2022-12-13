 Skip to content

Hot Lava update for 13 December 2022

Game Hotfix - 535477

Share · View all patches · Build 10133602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted KAPOW Chest accessory so it no longer obscures the camera in first person when performing certain moves
  • Set various doors around Rocco's Arcade that were shut at times they shouldn't be
  • Fixed issue causing course progress indicator to stop updating in certain cases

Changed files in this update

Hot Lava - Windows Depot 382561
