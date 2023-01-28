Patch Notes: January 27th, 2023

Hello, everyone! We've got a massive bugfix update for you in The Scout! Check out the updates relevant to Act 1 in the list below!

The Scouts

Blocked the majority of ways used to escape out of bounds in Hilltop Camp.

Fixed being killed by water when standing on dry land in Hilltop Camp.

Fixed incorrect music playing without stopping in The Scouts after reloading a checkpoint.

Fixed Captain Robin's dialogue being cut off in its text box in Hilltop Camp.

Fixed the rug in the Hilltop Camp hot springs stopping player movement.

Adjusted tree branches in the Hilltop Camp obstacle course.

Stopped a bottle from floating in the Hilltop Camp obstacle course.

Prevented the player from clipping into the ground when mounting ladders in the Hilltop Camp obstacle course.

Made the door leading to Hilltop Caverns appear properly dark behind it.

Stopped players from being able to walk through doorframes in Hilltop Cavern.

Added additional outdoor rocks & foliage to better direct player movement.

Fixed dialogue mismatching the written text when speaking to some characters in The Scouts.

Fixed punctuation and capitalization in cutscenes across the game.

Fixed instances of dialogue and subtitles not matching up in cutscenes across the game.

The Pirates

Added name identifiers to the captions of the ending cutscene for The Scouts level.

Adjusted a rat's voice to obey player volume sliders.

Attached audio to the lines Sophia says around the Mr. Ryemaid's grave.

Added collision to assets around the Friar's house so the player can no longer walk through certain objects.

Blocked various ways to get out of the map by the Friar's house.

Added collision so the player can no longer walk into bushes around the church.

Fixed levitating crates, trees, and objects.

Fixed a barrel that clipped through a haystack at the start of the stealth maze.

Better matched dialogue text to voice lines in The Pirates.

Fixed some floating snow in multiple places in The Pirates.

Repaired some floating trees in The Pirates.

The Catacombs

Fixed broken lighting on objects in final room of The Catacombs.

Fixed instances of the world disappearing that occurred when standing inside a mural alcove.

Removed a floating smoke billow in The Catacombs.

Fixed doors so that they require keys to be found and the level can be progressed as intended, rather than all doors being unlocked from the start.

Fixed sound so that it plays when re-entering the level from the main menu.

Adjusted Pickerel's Riddle lore visually for better readability.

The Wearet

Added names to indicate who is speaking in the opening cutscene of The Wearet.

Corrected spelling of "The Wearet" in the main menu level selection.

Updated Sophia and Liam's character portraits from neutral to the appropriate emotions for the opening conversation in The Wearet.

The Lighthouse

Corrected the spelling of "unconscious" in the opening cutscene of The Lighthouse.

Covered gap in water.

We're thrilled to be working on The Scout - Encore Edition combining all three Acts of the Scout into one game with new content to boot! Make sure to wishlist it on Steam, it hugely helps us out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2169570/The_Lost_Legends_of_Redwall_The_Scout__Encore_Edition/

Want even MORE exclusive lore for the Redwall world? Sign up to get six weeks of bonus lore content delivered straight to your email inbox!