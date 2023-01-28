Patch Notes: January 27th, 2023

Hello, everyone! We've got a massive bugfix update for you in The Scout! Check out the updates relevant to Act 1 in the list below!
The Scouts
- Blocked the majority of ways used to escape out of bounds in Hilltop Camp.
- Fixed being killed by water when standing on dry land in Hilltop Camp.
- Fixed incorrect music playing without stopping in The Scouts after reloading a checkpoint.
- Fixed Captain Robin's dialogue being cut off in its text box in Hilltop Camp.
- Fixed the rug in the Hilltop Camp hot springs stopping player movement.
- Adjusted tree branches in the Hilltop Camp obstacle course.
- Stopped a bottle from floating in the Hilltop Camp obstacle course.
- Prevented the player from clipping into the ground when mounting ladders in the Hilltop Camp obstacle course.
- Made the door leading to Hilltop Caverns appear properly dark behind it.
- Stopped players from being able to walk through doorframes in Hilltop Cavern.
- Added additional outdoor rocks & foliage to better direct player movement.
- Fixed dialogue mismatching the written text when speaking to some characters in The Scouts.
- Fixed punctuation and capitalization in cutscenes across the game.
- Fixed instances of dialogue and subtitles not matching up in cutscenes across the game.
The Pirates
- Added name identifiers to the captions of the ending cutscene for The Scouts level.
- Adjusted a rat's voice to obey player volume sliders.
- Attached audio to the lines Sophia says around the Mr. Ryemaid's grave.
- Added collision to assets around the Friar's house so the player can no longer walk through certain objects.
- Blocked various ways to get out of the map by the Friar's house.
- Added collision so the player can no longer walk into bushes around the church.
- Fixed levitating crates, trees, and objects.
- Fixed a barrel that clipped through a haystack at the start of the stealth maze.
- Better matched dialogue text to voice lines in The Pirates.
- Fixed some floating snow in multiple places in The Pirates.
- Repaired some floating trees in The Pirates.
The Catacombs
- Fixed broken lighting on objects in final room of The Catacombs.
- Fixed instances of the world disappearing that occurred when standing inside a mural alcove.
- Removed a floating smoke billow in The Catacombs.
- Fixed doors so that they require keys to be found and the level can be progressed as intended, rather than all doors being unlocked from the start.
- Fixed sound so that it plays when re-entering the level from the main menu.
- Adjusted Pickerel's Riddle lore visually for better readability.
The Wearet
- Added names to indicate who is speaking in the opening cutscene of The Wearet.
- Corrected spelling of "The Wearet" in the main menu level selection.
- Updated Sophia and Liam's character portraits from neutral to the appropriate emotions for the opening conversation in The Wearet.
The Lighthouse
- Corrected the spelling of "unconscious" in the opening cutscene of The Lighthouse.
- Covered gap in water.
We're thrilled to be working on The Scout - Encore Edition combining all three Acts of the Scout into one game with new content to boot! Make sure to wishlist it on Steam, it hugely helps us out!
