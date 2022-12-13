Changed so that it can be terminated during the tutorial
score implementation
Fixed to clear by returning after annihilating with the option after winning the electronic warfare
Space Pirate King update for 13 December 2022
UPDATE
Changed so that it can be terminated during the tutorial
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update