Space Pirate King update for 13 December 2022

UPDATE

Changed so that it can be terminated during the tutorial
score implementation
Fixed to clear by returning after annihilating with the option after winning the electronic warfare

Changed files in this update

宇宙海賊王に俺は デポ Depot 1398112
