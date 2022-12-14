- Layer up with new winter apparel from TravisMathew
- Get ready for three new Showdowns happening between now and January
- Keep an eye on the Pro Shop for a special NYE shirt
- Compete in the WGT Live Series: January Open
- Match Play is now available on mobile
- Friends UI is now better than ever
- As always, bug fixes and improvements
WGT Golf update for 14 December 2022
1.85.0 Release notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update