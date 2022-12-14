 Skip to content

WGT Golf update for 14 December 2022

1.85.0 Release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10133339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Layer up with new winter apparel from TravisMathew
  • Get ready for three new Showdowns happening between now and January
  • Keep an eye on the Pro Shop for a special NYE shirt
  • Compete in the WGT Live Series: January Open
  • Match Play is now available on mobile
  • Friends UI is now better than ever
  • As always, bug fixes and improvements

