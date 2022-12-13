 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Show Has Been Cancelled update for 13 December 2022

1.9.2 Patch Chug

Share · View all patches · Build 10133317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.9.2 Patch Chug

  • Multiple popup windows can no longer appear at the same time
  • Decreased amount of time a "cant open overworld chest due to full inventory" is on screen
  • When the game is closed not through the main menu, the game will save the player's sound settings there as well
  • If the player does not have enough inventory space for a chest or quests rewards, a message will now appear telling them how many items they need to have room for
  • Item options in the inventory appears again for health related items
  • Decreased Dola and EXP drops from rats by a fifth
  • Bosses defeated stat now increments properly
  • Rats defeated stat now says "Rats Smacked"
  • Made Lance's Domain easier to discover
  • Enemies in The Tower deal increased damage
  • Escape powder can no longer let you "escape back into dungeons"
  • Can no longer use escape powder while in the reward area of "The Big Rooms"
  • Decreased the amount of items enemies can drop
  • Added a cool new rat in the "Cool Section"

Changed files in this update

Your Show Has Been Cancelled D-Windows Depot 1730392
  • Loading history…
Your Show Has Been Cancelled D-Mac Depot 1730393
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link