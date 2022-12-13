1.9.2 Patch Chug
- Multiple popup windows can no longer appear at the same time
- Decreased amount of time a "cant open overworld chest due to full inventory" is on screen
- When the game is closed not through the main menu, the game will save the player's sound settings there as well
- If the player does not have enough inventory space for a chest or quests rewards, a message will now appear telling them how many items they need to have room for
- Item options in the inventory appears again for health related items
- Decreased Dola and EXP drops from rats by a fifth
- Bosses defeated stat now increments properly
- Rats defeated stat now says "Rats Smacked"
- Made Lance's Domain easier to discover
- Enemies in The Tower deal increased damage
- Escape powder can no longer let you "escape back into dungeons"
- Can no longer use escape powder while in the reward area of "The Big Rooms"
- Decreased the amount of items enemies can drop
- Added a cool new rat in the "Cool Section"
