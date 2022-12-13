- Added a secret someone's boss music to the goodies folder
- Added invisible wall to the rooftop area of Greece to prevent players from softlocking by getting out of the level
- Added killplane to Greece and Streets, in case you get out of bounds
- Changed minimum mouse sensitivity value from 1 to 0.1
Chop Goblins update for 13 December 2022
Version 1.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update