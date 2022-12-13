 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chop Goblins update for 13 December 2022

Version 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10133236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a secret someone's boss music to the goodies folder
  • Added invisible wall to the rooftop area of Greece to prevent players from softlocking by getting out of the level
  • Added killplane to Greece and Streets, in case you get out of bounds
  • Changed minimum mouse sensitivity value from 1 to 0.1

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link