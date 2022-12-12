Hello everyone
New weapon handling system and other updates
-weapon handling by holding the grip button,
(option to revert to the old style added to gameplay setting)
-grabbing a pistol from the hip,
-grabbing rifles, and rocket launchers from above the shoulder
-removing the mag/cartridge with a movement
-improved reaction to weapon grip
-additional items slots
-quick access to a knife, and axe above the belly
-quick access to inventory on the ring menu
-pick up items by moving your hand to the chest
-grenade operation with one hand, pull the pin by bringing the grenade closer to the head
-an auto-snap weapon to sockets at a specific distance to the chest or above the shoulder
-improved putting on and taking off headgear, bring the hand with the hat, scarf or helmet close to the head and the cover will be put on the head
-enemy amount decreased at the beginning of the mission and incises with reaching another checkpoint
-helicopter engine sound fix
-distance view overrides fix
-others fixes
Next on the desk
-analogue rotation with the left thumbstick
Please let us know what you think about the update in the comments below.
Have a nice play!
Changed files in this update