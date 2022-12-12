 Skip to content

Combat Troops VR update for 12 December 2022

New weapon handling system and other updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone

New weapon handling system and other updates

-weapon handling by holding the grip button,
(option to revert to the old style added to gameplay setting)
-grabbing a pistol from the hip,
-grabbing rifles, and rocket launchers from above the shoulder
-removing the mag/cartridge with a movement
-improved reaction to weapon grip
-additional items slots
-quick access to a knife, and axe above the belly
-quick access to inventory on the ring menu
-pick up items by moving your hand to the chest
-grenade operation with one hand, pull the pin by bringing the grenade closer to the head
-an auto-snap weapon to sockets at a specific distance to the chest or above the shoulder
-improved putting on and taking off headgear, bring the hand with the hat, scarf or helmet close to the head and the cover will be put on the head
-enemy amount decreased at the beginning of the mission and incises with reaching another checkpoint
-helicopter engine sound fix
-distance view overrides fix
-others fixes

Next on the desk

-analogue rotation with the left thumbstick

Please let us know what you think about the update in the comments below.

Have a nice play!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1817121
  • Loading history…
