Hello everyone

New weapon handling system and other updates

-weapon handling by holding the grip button,

(option to revert to the old style added to gameplay setting)

-grabbing a pistol from the hip,

-grabbing rifles, and rocket launchers from above the shoulder

-removing the mag/cartridge with a movement

-improved reaction to weapon grip

-additional items slots

-quick access to a knife, and axe above the belly

-quick access to inventory on the ring menu

-pick up items by moving your hand to the chest

-grenade operation with one hand, pull the pin by bringing the grenade closer to the head

-an auto-snap weapon to sockets at a specific distance to the chest or above the shoulder

-improved putting on and taking off headgear, bring the hand with the hat, scarf or helmet close to the head and the cover will be put on the head

-enemy amount decreased at the beginning of the mission and incises with reaching another checkpoint

-helicopter engine sound fix

-distance view overrides fix

-others fixes

Next on the desk

-analogue rotation with the left thumbstick

Please let us know what you think about the update in the comments below.

Have a nice play!