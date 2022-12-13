 Skip to content

自由人生模拟 update for 13 December 2022

Free Life Simulation v6.88 update announcement

Build 10132784

  1. Add some surnames, and add the function of quick search
    2.Add language setting function in the game start screen
    3.Other game details optimization and improvement

