JBMod update for 13 December 2022

Updates for Dec 12 2022

Build 10132780 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed crashes on most TF2 maps. TF2 content is now mounted by default
  • HL2MP bots are now enabled for testing purposes (Github #18)
  • Changed default weapon sway to be more similar to other Valve games and added option to use non-predicted viewmodels (Github #20)
  • Suit power functions (sprint etc) shouldn't get stuck when you die anymore (Github #23)
  • Steam Rich Presence is now enabled (Github #25)

