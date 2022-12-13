Updates for Dec 12 2022

- Fixed crashes on most TF2 maps. TF2 content is now mounted by default
- HL2MP bots are now enabled for testing purposes (Github #18)
- Changed default weapon sway to be more similar to other Valve games and added option to use non-predicted viewmodels (Github #20)
- Suit power functions (sprint etc) shouldn't get stuck when you die anymore (Github #23)
- Steam Rich Presence is now enabled (Github #25)
