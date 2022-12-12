A few fixes + finalised music. (Town Girls 0.1.4.1)

- Added new main menu theme.
- Added new Violet themes.
- Fixed a bug which caused date status to get stuck at 1/4.
- Increased contrast of sex controls.
- Fixed a bug which caused the music to cut out in Violet's date 3.
- Fixed input text contrast.
