Town Girls update for 12 December 2022

A few fixes + finalised music. (Town Girls 0.1.4.1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added new main menu theme.
  2. Added new Violet themes.
  3. Fixed a bug which caused date status to get stuck at 1/4.
  4. Increased contrast of sex controls.
  5. Fixed a bug which caused the music to cut out in Violet's date 3.
  6. Fixed input text contrast.

