Card Survival: Tropical Island update for 12 December 2022

Card Survival: Tropical Island - Mac Release and Update 39 Merge

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We wanted to let you know that Card Survival is finally out for Mac!
So the game should already be available for all Mac users. :)
Next is going to be our iOS release, which should come soon.

On other news, we have merged the update branch to the main one, so all of the new game content from the last update should now be available in the official version, both the PC and Android ones.
We have also used this opportunity to update the Chinese branch with all the new content too. :)

That's all for now.
Have a good week everyone!

