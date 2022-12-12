added:
- projectile speed card
- spell duration card
- knockback card
- frost attack card
- archer char
changes:
- the deck is now linked to the character. When selecting the character you can change the deck or create a new one
- remove toggle version button and add switch version option in settings screen
- shield and rusted shield cards: reduced damage block
- spiral ball and mace cards: reduced max projectiles
- maps: reduced chance of dropping coins
fixed:
- landscape sensor
