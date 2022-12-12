 Skip to content

Endless waves survival update for 12 December 2022

V0.6.0

Endless waves survival update for 12 December 2022

V0.6.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
added:
  • projectile speed card
  • spell duration card
  • knockback card
  • frost attack card
  • archer char
changes:
  • the deck is now linked to the character. When selecting the character you can change the deck or create a new one
  • remove toggle version button and add switch version option in settings screen
  • shield and rusted shield cards: reduced damage block
  • spiral ball and mace cards: reduced max projectiles
  • maps: reduced chance of dropping coins
fixed:
  • landscape sensor

