 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

27 pages update for 12 December 2022

Just another small bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10132662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It was possible to go to a page that didn't actually exist. That's caused some visual bugs. Like, a page appeared with nothing written but "0".

Changed files in this update

27 Pages Content Depot 1459571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link