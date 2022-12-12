It was possible to go to a page that didn't actually exist. That's caused some visual bugs. Like, a page appeared with nothing written but "0".
27 pages update for 12 December 2022
Just another small bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
27 Pages Content Depot 1459571
