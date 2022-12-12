 Skip to content

Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 12 December 2022

Beta 0.121d

12 December 2022

Pink chargers now require water for max efficiency
Misc tutorial improvements
Several other misc bugfixes and improvements

