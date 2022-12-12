- New pause menu options for changing window size.
- Performance intensive outdoor areas containing grass may now have the grass turned off
- Mac users can force fullscreen with fn+f
Closer To Home update for 12 December 2022
Window Sizing and Grass Performance
