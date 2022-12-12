 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 12 December 2022

Server Downtime - Hotfix #1 for Update 1.11 - Dec 13th @ 9AM CET

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Hunters, 
 
The Live Servers will be taken offline Tomorrow, Dec 13th to deploy Hotfix #1 for Update 1.11. This Hotfix implements several event-related fixes ahead of the release of Devil's Moon. 

PC: 9AM CET

Est. Downtime ~3 hours

