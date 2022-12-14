Updates for Dec. 14 2022:

- Underlying issue preventing build upgrades when all requirements have been met is fixed (impacting Pharaoh's palace upgrades, Arena, Oracle of Giza, etc.)
- Workers assigned to Large Temples not counted after being upgraded into Savants fixed
- Text changes in quests for accuracy to requirements
- Workers at temples no longer overlap
- Crystalisk image on gachapon updated
