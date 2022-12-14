 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ancient Aliens update for 14 December 2022

Updates for Dec. 14 2022:

Share · View all patches · Build 10132385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Underlying issue preventing build upgrades when all requirements have been met is fixed (impacting Pharaoh's palace upgrades, Arena, Oracle of Giza, etc.)
  • Workers assigned to Large Temples not counted after being upgraded into Savants fixed
  • Text changes in quests for accuracy to requirements
  • Workers at temples no longer overlap
  • Crystalisk image on gachapon updated

Changed files in this update

Depot 1998261
  • Loading history…
Depot 1998262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link