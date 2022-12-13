X-Plane 12.00r4

* XPD-13575 - Alpha-blended LIT are very dim when light level is modulated.
- XPD-13565 - Citation X: Lighting adjustments for ev5.
- XPD-13564 - B738: Initialize annunciators at DIM for night.
- XPD-13562 - Baron B58: Light adjustments for ev5.
- XPD-13560 - A330 VRCONFIG error.
- XPD-13535 - Translucent annunciators on panel are dim at night - RotateRite MD-11.
- XPD-13531 - Race in replay's entity creation.
- XPD-12364 - Cockpit is incorrectly exposed (autoexposure bug).
- XPD-13498 - Nav lights on F-14 Tomcat are clipping in some exterior views.
- XPD-13496 - NAV Lights are too bright on entire fleet.
- XPD-13581 - Windsocks too bright at night.
- XPD-13579 - Vans RV10: Lighting adjustments for ev5.
- XPD-13573 - Stinson L5: Lighting adjustments for ev5.
- XPD-13572 - S76: Lighting adjustments for ev5.
- XPD-13571 - R22: Lighting adjustments for ev5.
- XPD-13570 - PA18: Lighting adjustments for ev5.
- XPD-13569 - Evo: Lighting adjustments for ev5.
- XPD-13568 - SF50: Lighting adjustments for ev5.
- XPD-13567 - SR22: Lighting fixes for ev5.
- XPD-13566 - C172: Lighting adjustments for ev5.
- XPD-13563 - Kingair: Lighting adjustments for ev5.
- XPD-13561 - ALIA-250: Integral light (backlight) too intense for ev5.
- XPD-13546 - updated luminance for skyscrapers and urban terrain LIT.
- XPD-13544 - X-Plane segfault entering a weight for a flightplan with no waypoints.
- XPD-13543 - X-Plane segfault when trying to save current flightplan on Citation X.
- XPD-13542 - Need photo attenuation exposed in a dataref.
- XPD-13541 - instrument brightness is hard cut at 0.1%.
- XPD-13537 - m_zulu_time out of bounds!
- XPD-13536 - New v12 assets (legacy terminal facades 4-6 replacement).
- XPD-13533 - Cockpit devices with different luminance are merged.
- XPD-13507 - From Bug Report: Copilot Yaw does not move nose wheel - only moves rudder.
- XPD-13501 - KingAir glare shield looks like bubble wrap.
- XPD-13481 - No runways shoulders still draws 1m shoulders.
- XPD-13231 - Heliport and seaport symbols disappear on map zoom-in.
- XPD-13555 - 737 engine driven elec generator breakers can be operated without the generator producing power.
