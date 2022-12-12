EA v0.11 Player skills part 1

First part of the player skills update with improvments on the skills and the vfx.
- New overload skill that generate a big energy release that kills everything near the player. Improve the skill to be able to make it bigger.
- Redesign of the laser effects.
- Plasma attack redesign with different color depending on the tier, also the tier now affects how good is the plasma ball at following targets.
- Fixed big bug where lockOn Component was created every tick, that was making the game to run slowly after some minutes.
- Improved explosion VFX for the helicopter and APC.
- Shield now is progressive, the higher the tier the more HP has.
- Improved Jet thruster VFX.
- Added function to convert previous saved files to newer version. That should avoid compatibility issues with new versions of the game.
- Added Police man with shield and melee attack.
- 3 Different skins for soldiers.
- Added VFX when player is flying, a force/wind on the ground effect will show when near the terrain or buildings.
Changed files in this update